Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Buys £9,525 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider John Worby purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47).

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.17. The company has a market capitalization of £121.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

