Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,201.25 ($15.69).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,299.94 ($16.98) on Thursday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,375.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,084.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

