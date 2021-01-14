Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL opened at $153.51 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

