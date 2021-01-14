Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.15 million and a PE ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

