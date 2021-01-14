Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 548,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,081,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

