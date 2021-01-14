Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce sales of $6.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $32.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.19 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CARA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 479,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,806. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

