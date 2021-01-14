Capstone Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CAPP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Capstone Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Capstone Financial Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 850 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Capstone Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPP)

Capstone Financial Group, Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital and investing in the stock of other companies. The company seeks to take strategic, non-controlling equity ownership interests in privately held businesses or public companies with very illiquid trading markets. It seeks to actively trade in strategic investment positions and/or enter into private securities transactions with regard to those positions, to capitalize on price fluctuations and realize profits or minimize losses.

