Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.12

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 23997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
Cantel Medical Company Profile (NYSE:CMD)
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.