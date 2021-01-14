Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.12

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 23997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

