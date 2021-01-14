Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.67. Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$45.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

