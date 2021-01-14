Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$442.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

TSE CP traded down C$1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$461.45. The stock had a trading volume of 206,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,037. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$438.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$404.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

