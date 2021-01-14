Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.01. 6,311,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,290. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.08.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

