Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 48,927 Shares

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,930,341 shares in the company, valued at C$2,450,608,957.98.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total transaction of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$144.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.25. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The stock has a market cap of C$102.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

