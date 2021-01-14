Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1810413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.05.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$50.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.