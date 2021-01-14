Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.05.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$113.83 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$113.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.19. The company has a market cap of C$50.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

