Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Camping World by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 116.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 780.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

