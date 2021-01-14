Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

