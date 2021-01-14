Callon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,296 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,860% compared to the average daily volume of 361 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. 3,395,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,672. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

