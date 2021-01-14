Callon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,296 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,860% compared to the average daily volume of 361 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 3,395,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $619.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

