Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

