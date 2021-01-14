Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Calix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

