Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

TSE CFW traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.28. The company had a trading volume of 355,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.50. The stock has a market cap of C$160.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.6000011 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

