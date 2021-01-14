Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) (LON:CLC) Trading Down 33.3%

Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) (LON:CLC) shares were down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). Approximately 14,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company has a market cap of £11.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.09.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calculus VCT plc (CLC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.