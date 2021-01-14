Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $15.72. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 40,486 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

