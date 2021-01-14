Cairn Energy’s (CRNCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue raised Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.