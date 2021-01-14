Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Cairn Energy stock remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

