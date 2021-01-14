Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,782 shares of company stock worth $11,812,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.12 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

