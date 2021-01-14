Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.17

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 1277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cabot by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

