Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,926,000.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.