C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 8.6% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $39.55. 156,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 223,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

