Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

