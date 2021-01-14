Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 254.5% in December

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 27,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

