Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,565.75

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,565.75 and traded as high as $1,779.50. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,727.50, with a volume of 1,018,914 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 338.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,792.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.75.

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

