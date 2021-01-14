Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.94.

BLDR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

