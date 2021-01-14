Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) to “Neutral”

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 97,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

