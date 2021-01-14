Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.97

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

