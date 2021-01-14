BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded BRT Apartments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

