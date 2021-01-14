Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.