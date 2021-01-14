Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

