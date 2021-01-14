Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

