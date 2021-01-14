Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter.

FLQL stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

