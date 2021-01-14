Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 49,071 Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

