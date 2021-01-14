Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBS opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.