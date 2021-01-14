Brookstone Capital Management Buys 321 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $169.83 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

