Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.16

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.16 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 2191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

