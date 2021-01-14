Brokers Set Expectations for Otter Tail Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otter Tail in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 92.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

