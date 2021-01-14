Brokers Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

TEL opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -419.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 161,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

