Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lear Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

Lear stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Lear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Lear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

