Brokers Issue Forecasts for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $275.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.81. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

