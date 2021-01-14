Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $64.50

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC remained flat at $$66.59 during midday trading on Monday. 40,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

