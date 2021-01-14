Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT at €60.00

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

STM stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.00 ($70.59). 51,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 47.24. Stabilus S.A. has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.15.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.