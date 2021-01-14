Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT at €60.00

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

STM stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.00 ($70.59). 51,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 47.24. Stabilus S.A. has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.15.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

